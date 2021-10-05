Woman has life-threatening injuries following car crash, shooting
A woman has life-threatening injuries following a car crash and shooting on Highway 18.
The Troup County Sheriff’s Office responded to Highway 18 between Whitesville Road and West Drummond Road at approximately 12:49 p.m., according to Sgt. Stewart Smith. The original call came in for a car crash but upon arrival they found bullet holes in the car.
Smith said the victim was injured from the crash and also had been shot. She was taken to a Columbus area hospital by ambulance.
Smith said another vehicle was in the accident and would have heavy damage.
Check back for more details on this story.
