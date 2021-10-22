Zelma Lee Mackey Brock departed this life at home on Oct. 19, 2021, surrounded by her family after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. She fought every battle valiantly, and God has rewarded her with a seat at his table. She has a new body, no more pain, no more sorrow and love abound. We know she is at peace now and her soul is happy.

Zelma was born on Feb. 3, 1949 in Jefferson County (Louisville) Kentucky to the late Christine Bonner Mackey and French Austin. Zelma was the third of five children. She accepted Christ at an early age and joined the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. R.V. Vines. She worked and faithfully served in her church until her health began to fail. Her church activities include working on the finance committee, assisting in the culinary department, a mission finance member, assistant church clerk, member of the missionary ministry, past youth director, assisted the hospitality committee and with vacation Bible school.

Zelma was a true scholar. She received her early education in the public school system of Chambers County. She was a graduate of Harrison High School in Troup County and a proud member of the class of 1967. She furthered her studies at the collegiate level, obtaining her BS in secondary education from Albany State University in 1973. During this time in her life, she married Walter Brock, and to this union, two children were born. Determined to achieve great things, Zelma continued her collegiate studies and earned her master’s degree from Alabama State University followed by a master’s degree in leadership and a leadership specialist degree in supervision and administration.

Zelma began her teaching career at Lanett High School, where she worked for two years before joining the Troup County School System. She served faithfully as a teacher and assistant principal at West Point Elementary School for 42 years. Her hard work, sincere heart, genuine spirit, love and dedication to the students and residents of West Point made her name a staple in her community as well as others. Zelma retired from education in 2017 with a total of 44 years in the education system. After retiring, Zelma continued working and became employed with The Active Life Center West Point, where she served as Active Life Specialist and Site Manager until October 2021.

She was a charter member of the Troup-Coweta Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and forever and always loved her DST. She was a member of Phi Delta Kappa International, United Way, Georgia Teacher’s Association and Alabama Educators Association.

Zelma was preceded in death by her parents, Christine and French and two brothers Elmer Mackey and Carl Mackey.

Becoming a mother and a doting grandmother were the happiest times in Zelma’s life. Her legacy of love is entrusted to her two loving and devoted sons, Randall (Tamara) Brock of Valley and Justin (Felicia) Brock of Phenix City; one grandson whom she adored, Jaylon Brock of Birmingham, and five beloved grand-daughters, Braxtyn Brock of Valley, Asia White, India White, Nyeisha Brooks and Taylor Henderson of Phenix City; a caring supportive sister, Carol Ann (Larry) Bailey of West Point; a brother, Francais (Mary) Austin of Union City, Georgia; three supportive sister in-laws, Faye Brock, Carolyn James both of Lanett and Patti Hughes, New Haven, Connecticut; one brother in-law, Charles Brock of Columbus, Georgia; a true friend indeed, Etta Billingsley; five nephews, Elder Bruce (Katrice) Mackey, Chris Hurston, Derek (Erica) James, Elmer Mackey, Jr., Marcus Johnson; two nieces, Danielle James and Jacquelyn Mackey and host of other relatives and friends.

A homegoing celebration for Mrs. Brock will be held on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at 1 p.m. EDT in the pavilion at the J.D. Hoggs Park, 1110 Avenue C, West Point with the Rev. Shandor Calloway officiating, Rev. Bruce Mackey, eulogist, Rev. Michael Stiggers, Rev. W. L. Darden, and overseer Gary L. Fanning, assisting.

Public viewing will be held on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the M. W. Lee Mortuary.

To express online condolences to the family, please visit www.mwleemortuary.com

Arrangements entrusted to M.W. Lee Mortuary.

