‘American Pickers’ to film in Alabama, looking for locations

“American Pickers,” a History Channel hit television series, plans to film episodes throughout Alabama in February 2022, according to a press release from show producer Cineflix Productions.

“American Pickers” is a documentary series that explores the world of antique “picking.” The show follows skilled pickers in the business as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They aim to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the stories behind them.

As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, the Pickers are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, they want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. They hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way. The Pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them.

The “American Pickers” crew say they will continue to take the pandemic very seriously and will be following all guidelines and protocols for safe filming outlined by the state and CDC.

Nevertheless, they say they are excited to continue reaching the many collectors in the area to discuss their years of picking and are eager to hear their memorable stories.

“American Pickers” is looking for leads and would love to explore someone’s hidden treasure. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, you can send them your name, phone number, location, and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST. Their Facebook page is at @GotAPick.

