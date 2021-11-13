Chambers Academy’s Chloe Mitcham signs with Coastal Alabama

Chloe Mitcham, a 17-year-old senior at Chambers Academy, can look forward to being one of the top softball pitchers in the Alabama Independent School Association this upcoming spring.

On Wednesday, she signed with Coastal Alabama Community College in Bay Minette to play on their team. Mitcham was selected to the first team of the AISA all-state team in the spring. The list was voted on the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

“I’m glad to have the opportunity to be able to play at the next level,” Mitcham said. “I’ve been playing [softball] for over eight years since I was probably about eight.”

Mitcham’s favorite things about softball are the environment, getting to meet new people, who often become like family, and being on a team.

“I couldn’t have done any of this without my parents,” she said. “They have really pushed me to do my best in everything … And my teammates from both my travel ball team and school ball team, they really pushed me to be the best I can be. And my travel ball coaches and school ball coaches have always been there through everything, pushing me, not giving up on me when I have bad days.”

Mitcham isn’t sure what she’ll study at Coastal Alabama but is considering sports medicine.

