Chambers and Lee County Sheriff’s Office investigating murder-suicide.

According to a press release from the Lee County Coroners office, at approximately 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Chambers County authorities to conduct a welfare check on a 47-year-old female at a residence in the 6000 block of US Hwy 29 North in Cusseta.

Upon arrival by deputies, they made forcible entry into the home and discovered Quentinna James with no signs of life. It appeared that she had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Chief Deputy Coroner Gene Manning.

The welfare check was requested due to her husband, 42-year-old David James, being found at an address on County Road 114 in LaFayette with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Chambers County Coroner Jeff Jones.

It is unclear at this time as to what transpired leading up to the incident. At this time, it appears that this is a murder-suicide and is believed that David James shot his wife and then went to LaFayette before turning the gun on himself. Both bodies have been taken to the Alabama Dept. of Forensic Sciences medical examiner’s office in Montgomery for postmortem examinations. The incident remains under investigation by the Lee County Coroner’s Office, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office.

