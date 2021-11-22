Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest reports for Nov. 23
Brandon Lamar Thompson 26, of LaGrange GA, Giving False Name to Law Enforcement, Fugitive from Justice
Marcus Lasalle Rowland 42, of Carrolton GA, Obstruction of Governmental Operations
Dionna Maelene Howard 25, of Opelika, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Eddie Antonio Harper 27, of Lanett, Giving False Name to Law Enforcement
Benjamin Phillip Wilson 20, of Anniston AL, Failure to Appear- Possession of Marijuana 2nd
You Might Like
Lanett arrest reports for Nov. 23
Delmeiko Fitzgerald Gilbert, age 29 of Valley, AL was charged with Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.... read more