November 2, 2021

  • 70°

Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest reports for Nov. 3

By Staff Reports

Published 2:37 pm Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Michael James Fanning Jr., 38, of Atlanta, GA was arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Obstructing Governmental Operation, and Resisting Arrest

Christopher Lamar Clark, 34, of Roanoke, AL was arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance

Mecose Mandez Todd, 37, of Lafayette, AL was arrested for Failure to Pay – Attempting to Elude and Failure to Pay – Reckless Driving

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Calendar of Events

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports