Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest reports for Nov. 4

Mikeya Tiyette Jones 34, of Lafayette, Harassment

Jerome Adontae Jackson 31, of Lanett, Failure to Pay – Possession of Marijuana in the Second Degree

Ronald Dennis Jemery 28, of Opelika, Failure to Appear – Mutilated/Altered Tag, Failure to Appear – Expired Tag, Failure to Appear – Operating a Vehicle Without Insurance, Failure to Appear – Use/Possess Drug Paraphernalia, Failure to Appear – Failure to Display Insurance

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

