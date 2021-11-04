Chambers County students observe national farm week

LAFAYETTE – Chambers County school students joined their peers across America in the observance of National Farm-City Week Oct. 17 – 23, according to a news release from Chambers County School District. The main goal of the annual event is to deepen understanding of the relationship between rural farmers and urban workers.

Since 1955, Farm-City committees throughout the United States have hosted educational events and invited people who live in cities to visit local farms for a first-hand look at how their food is raised. On Aug. 31, 1957, a joint resolution by Congress called for a presidential proclamation declaring National Farm-City Week. President Dwight D. Eisenhower designated the month of October for the observance to be held.

On the local level, school students in grades K-6 have participated each year in poster and coloring contests based on an annual theme. A local committee then views all the submitted entries and selects contest winners from each school.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

