Chattahoochee Hospice to celebrate lives Sunday

As part of its annual observance of National Hospice and Palliative Care Month, Chattahoochee Hospice will be hosting a celebration of life service to honor those the hospice has cared for over the last six months. This event is open to any community member even if they don’t have a loved one who has received care from the hospice. It will take place on the back lawn of the Chattahoochee Hospice office, facing the Chattahoochee River, at 6 Medical Park North on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. Those wishing to attend virtually can do so on Chattahoochee Hospice’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChattahoocheeHospice.

Chattahoochee Hospice will begin with a short program offering music, prayer, support and reflections for those it has served. It will hold a balloon release to honor the lives and legacies of loved ones.

“Families have good support when their family members are living,” said Brad Waites, Director of Business Development. “Once that person dies, that care network goes away because the patient’s not there to care for anymore … So this is an opportunity for [their caregivers and loved ones] to come together and remember the folks that we cared for.”

Family members are welcome to participate however they feel most comfortable. Masks will be available to anyone that needs one, and social distancing will be encouraged with plenty of room to spread out on the lawn.

Chattahoochee Hospice holds the celebration twice a year — once in the fall and once in the spring.

“One of the most wonderful things about these celebrations of life [is that] the caregivers and family members get to spend time together and reconnect, reminisce about the person that they cared for and how special they were,” Waites said.

During November, Chattahoochee Hospice also thanks partners in the community such as physicians, doctor’s offices, and local hospitals for their support.

Chattahoochee Hospice has been the local not for profit choice for the Greater Valley Area since its founding in 1983, according to Waites.

“Our goal is to provide comfort, dignity and quality of life to all of the patients and families we serve, regardless of their ability to pay,” he said. “We want to thank our entire community for the generous support over the last 38 years, and we look forward to continuing to care for folks for many years to come.”

Chattahoochee Hospice will also hold a luncheon for its volunteers on Friday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

