Church to give away free meals and clothes in Valley

Those in need in the Valley area can look forward to free food and clothes on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. EST at the Village Square parking lot across from Walmart at 3418 20th Avenue in Valley. These gifts will be provided by Tabernacle of Praise Church International as part of their biannual Operation Takeover, held every year in the spring and fall.

Senior Pastor Derrick Vines, who came up with the tradition, said his six-year-old church has been holding the event for the past five years. Normally, it feeds over 300 people.

“I know sometimes the church is frowned upon as if the church is always taking, but I like to do Operation Takeover to let people know that there are people who really care about the community and that we want to be a blessing to others,” Vines said. “So, we do a lot of events where we’re giving away items. We actually give away money, all good types of stuff. It’s just something that we like to do.”

On the menu, according to Vines, will be baked chicken, green beans, mashed potatoes, rice, rolls, cake and turkey. Canned food will also be available, and there will be clothes for all ages and genders.

Anyone is welcome to volunteer at the event.

A LifeSouth bloodmobile will be present. If 100 people donate blood, the church will get $500, which Vines said it needs to expand.

Tabernacle of Praise Church International was initially located in Lanett but is now located at 3205 22nd Avenue in Valley. It started with about 14 members and now has over 200.

The church holds Sunday morning worship at 11 a.m. EST, adult Bible study every Tuesday at 7 p.m., and youth Bible study on Tuesday at 7. It feeds children who come to youth Bible study.

