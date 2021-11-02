Cynthia Robertson Kinney, age 74, of Valley passed away on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Opelika. She was born on Oct. 29, 1946 in Langdale to the late Kate and Howard Robertson.

Cynthia is survived by her son, Trey Kinney (Jenny); daughter, Brooke Jordan (Brad) and grandchildren, Sam Kinney, Mackenzie Jordan, Blakely Jordan, and Pace Jordan.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Donald Robertson, Kelly Robertson, and John Robertson.

Cynthia was a member of Fairfax United Methodist Church. She was a retired teacher of 40 years, teaching for 30 years at Fairfax Elementary in Chambers County and for 10 years teaching middle school in LaGrange. She loved reading, getting together with friends for lunch, and flowers, especially daffodils and zinnias. Most days, you could find her at the Sportsplex early in the mornings or out looking for the best sales at Dillard’s or Belk. Her favorite hobby was spoiling her grandkids, who affectionately called her “Nana.”

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at noon EDT at the graveside in Langdale Cemetery in Valley. The Reverend Paul Messer officiated.

In lieu of flowers, Cynthia requests that donations be made to Fairfax United Methodist Church, 901 Boulevard, Valley, AL 36854.

