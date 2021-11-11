Family fun planned for Rockingfest in LaFayette

There will be fun for the whole family in downtown LaFayette when the Greater Valley Area Chamber of Commerce hosts its second annual Rockingfest on the Square on Saturday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. CST.

Guests can look forward to ice skating, an Everest Climb-N-Slide, inflatables, a toboggan tunnel, food vendors, over 75 arts and crafts vendors, and a live DJ, Gator Kincaid. There will also be a “touch-a-truck” attraction where children will get to see, touch, and explore vehicles such as those used by first responders. Guests can take pictures with Santa from noon until 2 p.m. CST. Admission will be free.

Rockingfest is allegedly home of the world’s largest rocking horse, according to GVACC Executive Director Carrie Royster. And it isn’t just a decoration — visitors will be able to ride it.

Royster said the Everest Climb-N-Slide is an inflatable slide.

“But it’s not your normal blow-up bouncy house,” she said. “It’s only seen here for this event in the state of Alabama.”

Meanwhile, using the toboggan tunnel involves riding something like a sled.

Royster said this event will be a little larger than last year’s.

“It’s just to give back to the community that we love,” Royster said. “I just want to invite everyone out to this big event. I know everyone is excited to have the big rocking horse.”

Royster said the GVACC hopes to make Rockingfest an annual tradition.

