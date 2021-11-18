Gladys S. Johnson was born Dec. 8, 1953, to the parentage of Minnie Clyde Murphy and the late George Willie Murphy in West Point. She departed this earthly journey on Nov. 14, 2021, at WellStar West Georgia Medical Center LaGrange.

Gladys confessed Christ at an early age and joined Bethlehem Baptist Church West Point under the leadership of the late Rev. Lily.

“Bit,” as she was affectionately known, received her education in the West Point Public School System, where she was a member of the 1972 graduating class of Harrison High School. She spent the last forty-five years in the Georgia workforce.

Gladys was a sweet, fun, and caring woman. She always had a laugh for everyone. Gladys enjoyed cooking, traveling, and spending times with friends and family. Everyone was welcome into her home.

She was predeceased by her father; her nephew, Johnny Murphy and a niece, Contessa Davidson.

She leaves to cherish her memories: her husband, Eddie Johnson, Sr, of West Point; one son, Antonio Murphy of West Point; her mother, Minnie Clyde Murphy, of West Point; grandchildren, Saqunia Bridges, Octavious Bridges, Monyia Murphy, Antonius Bridges, and Quez Gilliam; great-grandchild, Aria Bridges; sisters, Linda (John) Wortham of Atlanta, Eva Benjamin, Sarah Murphy, Georgia Stafford, Gail Murphy, and Carolyn (Jam) Murphy, all of West Point; Sharon (Stanley) Tucker of LaGrange; brothers, George (Gloria) Murphy of Columbus, Georgia; Vincent (Diane) Murphy of West Point; three sisters-in-law, five brothers-in-law and an array of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.

Graveside services for Mrs. Johnson will be held on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at 1 p.m. ET in the Marseilles Cemetery with Rev. Michael Slaughter, eulogist, and Dr. Jesse J. Walker, Rev. Stanley Tucker, Rev. Bernard Williams and Rev. Christopher Williams, assisting.

Public viewing will be held on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the mortuary.

To express online condolences to the family, visit www.mwleemortuary.com

Arrangements entrusted to M.W. Lee Mortuary of West Point.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

