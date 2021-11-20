LaFayette teacher sets high standards

When Kaprice Smith, a graphic arts teacher at LaFayette High School, discovered through an email that she had been chosen as her school’s teacher of the year, she felt honored.

“I try to be supportive of not only my students but of the teachers and not only the school, but the district,” she said.

However, she doesn’t consider her teaching style special.

“I just try to be myself and put in 100 percent,” she said.

She added, however, that she aims to be caring and compassionate.

One of the ways Smith helps others is by mentoring new teachers.

“As far as my students, I try to connect with businesses outside the school to make sure that they get real-world experience as far as graphic arts and soft skills and building the repertoire that they need to be adults or to transition into adulthood,” she said.

Smith said her students know her for laughing with them, being organized and setting high expectations. She said her favorite part of her job is seeing her students grow.

“It’s important for parents to remember that we do need their support,” she said. “We need them working hand in hand with teachers, checking grades and stuff so that we can all see the children progress the way they should. Because I think that’s a weakness right now, having the support we need to ensure that our kids are getting what they need.”

Smith has been teaching graphic arts at LaFayette High School for six years. Before that, she worked at a call center for 10 years.

She owns her own business, Envy Designs, which deals in graphic arts and photography.

Additionally, she owns an art gallery in Roanoke called Creative Creatures Art Gallery, where she does a lot of painting and art exhibits.

Smith has an education specialist degree from Liberty University.

She is currently working on her doctorate dissertation for education administration through Liberty University.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

