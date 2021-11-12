November 12, 2021

  • 48°

Lanett arrest reports for Nov. 13

By Staff Reports

Published 5:25 pm Friday, November 12, 2021
Corenta Deshun Avery, age 26 of Lanett, Al was charged with Failure to Appear x 4 (Attempting to Elude, Resisting Arrest, Public Intoxication, and Obstructing Government Operation).
Kerry Paul Cobb, age 31 of Valley, Al was charged with Failure to Appear x 3 (Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Pistol without Permit.
Jonathon Corey Hudson, age 26 of Lanett, Al was charged with Possession of Forged Instrument 3rd.
Shebasken Rashad Holloway, age 22 of Opelika, Al was charged with Failure to Appear x 2 (Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Traffic).
Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Calendar of Events

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports