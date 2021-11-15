Lanett arrest reports for Nov. 16

Tehya Whitlow, 23, of Roanoke, AL arrested for Failure to Appear.

Brenda Finley, 54, of Lafayette, AL arrested for Public Intoxication.

James Huguley, 31, of Lanett, AL arrested for Public Intoxication and Resisting Arrest.

Shauna Stone, 36, of Opelika, AL arrested for Giving False Name to Law Enforcement.

