November 15, 2021

Lanett arrest reports for Nov. 16

By Staff Reports

Published 4:01 pm Monday, November 15, 2021
Tehya Whitlow, 23, of Roanoke, AL arrested for Failure to Appear.
Brenda Finley, 54, of Lafayette, AL arrested for Public Intoxication.
James Huguley, 31, of Lanett, AL arrested for Public Intoxication and Resisting Arrest.
Shauna Stone, 36, of Opelika, AL arrested for Giving False Name to Law Enforcement.
