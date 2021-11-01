November 2, 2021

Lanett arrest reports for Nov. 2

By Staff Reports

Published 2:39 pm Monday, November 1, 2021
Keith Davis, 56, of West Point, GA arrested for Attempting to Elude, DUI and Receiving Stolen Property 1st.
Prussia James, 23, of Lanett, AL arrested for Failure to Appear.
Divorsky Traylor, 29, of Opelika, AL arrested for Failure to Appear.
Tyler Johnson, 25, of Lanett, AL arrested for Criminal Trespass 3rd.
Jordan Davis, 28, of Lanett, AL arrested for Attempting to Elude.
