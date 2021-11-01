Lanett arrest reports for Nov. 2

Keith Davis, 56, of West Point, GA arrested for Attempting to Elude, DUI and Receiving Stolen Property 1st.

Prussia James, 23, of Lanett, AL arrested for Failure to Appear.

Divorsky Traylor, 29, of Opelika, AL arrested for Failure to Appear.

Tyler Johnson, 25, of Lanett, AL arrested for Criminal Trespass 3rd.

Jordan Davis, 28, of Lanett, AL arrested for Attempting to Elude.

