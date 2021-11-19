Lanett arrest reports for Nov. 20

Larry Love, age 30 of Roanoke, Al was charged with Fugitive from Justice

Quintavious Larmartez Ridgeway, age 30 of Lanett, Al was charged with Fraudulent Use of Credit/Debit Card

Robert Samuel Bridges, age 45 of Lanett, Al was charged with Failure to Appear x 2 (Traffic)

Wanda Fay Story, age 57 of Valley, Al was charged with Harassment