Lanett arrest reports for Nov. 23
Delmeiko Fitzgerald Gilbert, age 29 of Valley, AL was charged with Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Lamarius Maquette Avery, age 37 of Valley, AL was charged with Failure to Appear x 2 (Traffic).
Edwin Dee Dennis, age 48 of Opelika, AL was charged with Giving False Name to Law Enforcement.
You Might Like
Lanett incident reports for Nov. 23
Theft of Property 4th was reported in the 1400 block of S Gilmer Ave. Theft of Property 3rd and Criminal... read more