November 6, 2021

Lanett arrest reports for Nov. 5

By Staff Reports

Published 2:34 pm Thursday, November 4, 2021

Harvey Keith Alexander, age 53 of Valley, Al was charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

Daquarious R Johnson, age 22 of Lanett, Al was charged with Domestic Violence 3rd Criminal Mischief

Rontonous Omari Syheed Winston, age 20 of Lanett, Al was charged with Failure to Appear x 3 (Possession of Marijuana 2nd, Possession of Marijuana 1st, and Traffic)

