Lanett arrest reports for Nov. 9
Telly McCauley, 47, of Opelika, AL arrested for Failure to Appear.
Gus Davidson, 49, of Lanett, AL arrested for DUI.
William Seagle, 44, of Lanett, AL arrested for Failure to Pay.
Antavious Thomas, 39, of Birmingham, AL arrested for Failure to Appear.
Rivera Genaro, 26, of Lanett, AL arrested for Public Intoxication.
You Might Like
Lanett incident reports for Nov. 9
Domestic Violence 3rd reported in the 600 Blk N 14th Ct. Burglary 3rd, Theft 4th reported in the 1000 Blk... read more