Lanett incident reports for Nov. 16
Domestic Violence 3rd reported in the 1800 Blk 35th Ave SW.
Criminal Mischief 3rd reported in the 200 Blk N 9th Ave.
Burglary 3rd, Theft 2nd reported in the 3400 Blk 16th St SW.
Domestic Violence 3rd reported in the 600 Blk N 15th Ave.
Harassment, Criminal Mischief 3rd reported in the 200 Blk S 4th Ave.
Public Intoxication reported in the 400 Blk S 2nd Ave.
Domestic Violence 3rd reported in the 10 Blk E 14th St.
Burglary 3rd, Theft 3rd reported in the 400 Blk N 14th Ave.
You Might Like
Valley arrest reports for Nov. 16
Kerry Paul Cobb, 31 of Valley, charged with Failure to Appear-Public Intoxication and Failure to Appear-Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled... read more