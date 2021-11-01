Lanett incident reports for Nov. 2
Burglary 3rd, Theft 2nd reported in the 1700 Blk 16th Ave SW.
Domestic Violence 3rd reported in the 600 Blk N 14th Ct.
Theft 1st reported in the 400 Blk N Lanier Ave.
Harassment reported in the 1400 Blk 57th Ave SW.
Assault 1st reported in the 1800 Blk 49th Ave SW.
Menacing reported in the 200 Blk S 4th Ave.
Theft 4th reported in the 2800 Blk Phillips Rd.
