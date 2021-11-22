Lanett incident reports for Nov. 23

Theft of Property 4th was reported in the 1400 block of S Gilmer Ave.

Theft of Property 3rd and Criminal Trespass 1st were reported in the 3800 block of 32nd St Sw.

Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle was reported in the 2700 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway.

Theft of Property 4th was reported in the 600 block of S 6th St.

Theft of Property 2nd was reported in the 1800 block of N 5th St.

Domestic Violence 3rd and Theft of Property 2nd were reported in the 400 block of S 4th Ave.

Hindering Prosecution 1st was reported in the 500 block of S 15th Ave.

