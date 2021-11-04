Lanett incident reports for Nov. 5
Theft of Property 4th was reported in the 1900 block of 12th Ave Sw
Theft of Property 4th was reported in the 100 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway
Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle and Theft of Property 2nd were reported in the 700 block of N 14th Ct
Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle was reported in the 600 block of N 14th Ct
You Might Like
Valley arrest reports for Nov. 5
Aaron Evan Rhodes, 34 of Valley, charged with Failure to Appear- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Harvey Keith Alexander, 53 of... read more