Mr. Bennett D. Bickerstaff, 60, of Camp Hill, Alabama, passed away on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.

There will be no public visitation.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at 11 a.m. CDT at Mt. Traveler Church Cemetery in Waverly, Alabama, Rev. Doug Jones Sr. officiating.

A lifetime memory will be cherished forever by his three sisters, Bernadette (Jeffery) Askew of Camp Hill, Alabama, Theresa Hodge of Lafayette, and Barbara Trimble of Rochester, New York and one brother Jerome (Gloria) Bickerstaff of Fort Payne, Alabama. He was preceded in death by one sister, Denise (John) Burton of Lafayette, and two brothers, Alfonso Bickerstaff Jr. of Fort Payne, Alabama, and Bobby Holston of Utica, New York, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette is handling the arrangements.

