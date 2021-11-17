Mr. Danny James Mason, age 74, of Vernon, Alabama, passed away Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Generations of Vernon Nursing Home.

Mr. Mason was born August 6, 1947, in Anniston, Alabama, to the late Marshall G. Mason and Irene Beneflield Mason.

Danny retired in 2012 from Henry County School System in Stockbridge, Georgia as a special education teacher.

Mr. Mason chose to be cremated. His family will have a memorial service on Saturday, Nov. 20 at the First Baptist Church in West Point at 11 a.m. All friends and relatives are invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, a donation would be appreciated to The University of Tennessee Sport Clubs via the following URL address: https://recsports.utk.edu/sports-clubs/donate-to-sports-clubs/

Danny was the director of sports clubs at University of Tennessee for several years during his career.

Survivors include his brother, Ron (Barbara) Mason of Gainesville, Georgia; his nieces and nephew, Leslie (Ollivier) Le Hir of Potomac, Maryland, Holly (Mark) Gregory of Gainesville, Georgia; and Justin (Dana) Mason of Keller, Texas; and his great-nephews and great-nieces, Jake and Joshua Le Hir, Andrew and Sarah Kate Gregory, and Brooklyn and Kinsley Mason.

Condolences may be sent to the family at chandlerfh.net

Chandler Funeral Home in Vernon, Alabama is assisting the family.

