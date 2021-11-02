Mr. Donald Wayne Gray, 61, of Roanoke, Alabama passed away on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.

Public visitation will be on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. CDT at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at 1 p.m. CDT at Essie J. Handy Memorial Cemetery in LaFayette.

Mr. Gray leaves to cherish his memories: one sister, Linda Gray of Roanoke, Alabama; two nieces, Deanita Williams and Cuddles Williams, both of Roanoke, Alabama; two great nieces, Ta’Nekqua Weaver and Shaniya Tolbert, both of Roanoke, Alabama; two great nephews, La’Darrius Williams and Jaquavious Robinson, both of Roanoke, Alabama; two great-great nieces, Daryion Williams and Alanna Holiday, both of Roanoke, Alabama; three aunts, Viola Williams, Annette Towles both of Valley, and Kate Lou Milton of LaGrange; one uncle, Sam Dawson of Valley; and a host of relatives and friends.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette is handling the arrangements.

