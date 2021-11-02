Mr. Donald Wayne Gray
Mr. Donald Wayne Gray, 61, of Roanoke, Alabama passed away on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Public visitation will be on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. CDT at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at 1 p.m. CDT at Essie J. Handy Memorial Cemetery in LaFayette.
Mr. Gray leaves to cherish his memories: one sister, Linda Gray of Roanoke, Alabama; two nieces, Deanita Williams and Cuddles Williams, both of Roanoke, Alabama; two great nieces, Ta’Nekqua Weaver and Shaniya Tolbert, both of Roanoke, Alabama; two great nephews, La’Darrius Williams and Jaquavious Robinson, both of Roanoke, Alabama; two great-great nieces, Daryion Williams and Alanna Holiday, both of Roanoke, Alabama; three aunts, Viola Williams, Annette Towles both of Valley, and Kate Lou Milton of LaGrange; one uncle, Sam Dawson of Valley; and a host of relatives and friends.
To sign the online guest book and express condolences, please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.
Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette is handling the arrangements.
Cynthia Robertson Kinney
Cynthia Robertson Kinney, age 74, of Valley passed away on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Opelika. She was born on... read more