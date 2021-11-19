Mr. Michael A. Turner
Mr. Michael A. Turner, 37, of Salem, Alabama, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.
Public visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.
Graveside funeral services will be Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at 2 p.m. CST at Antioch Baptist Church, Reverend Calvin Marshall, pastor.
His memories will be cherished by his parents, Charlie and Alice Turner; four children: Shateria Patrick, Antonio Turner, Zycari Turner, and Madison Turner; one stepson, Aj Freeman; two brothers: Cornelius (Shana) Turner and Christopher (Shaqita) Turner; two nieces: Brittany (Kannon) Banks and Paris Tolar; one nephew, Marvin Tolar Jr.; one great-nephew, Mason Burton; mothers of his children: Shaquana Patrick, Sharon Kelley, and Victoria Freeman and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette is handling the arrangements.
Richard Harold Fuller, Sr.
Richard Harold Fuller, Sr. crossed over into the arms of Jesus on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at West Georgia Medical... read more