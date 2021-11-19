Mr. Michael A. Turner, 37, of Salem, Alabama, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.

Public visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside funeral services will be Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at 2 p.m. CST at Antioch Baptist Church, Reverend Calvin Marshall, pastor.

His memories will be cherished by his parents, Charlie and Alice Turner; four children: Shateria Patrick, Antonio Turner, Zycari Turner, and Madison Turner; one stepson, Aj Freeman; two brothers: Cornelius (Shana) Turner and Christopher (Shaqita) Turner; two nieces: Brittany (Kannon) Banks and Paris Tolar; one nephew, Marvin Tolar Jr.; one great-nephew, Mason Burton; mothers of his children: Shaquana Patrick, Sharon Kelley, and Victoria Freeman and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette is handling the arrangements.

