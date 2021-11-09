Mr. Thomas Kenneth Clinton, age 74, of Lanett passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at his residence. He was born on Aug. 27, 1947, in Marion, Alabama to the late Clifton and Ruth Clinton.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Marissa “Missy” Clinton.

Tall tales are spun around the truth of great stories. Paul Bunyan, Pecos Bill, and John Henry just shifted in their seats to make room for Thomas Kenneth Clinton, or as legend will call him, “Gam.” He lifted grandchildren over fences and slid them down rainbows. He breathed life into dreams over a hot cup of coffee at an old kitchen table. His laugh echoes in the smiles of all who heard it. His scars told the story of adventures far and wide. To anyone who was willing to listen, you knew that Tom Clinton was a fallible character, sometimes a dashing hero that saved the day, sometimes just a man that would bear the weight of his mistakes, but always someone who loved just as hard as he fought. Remembering Gam will always be as easy as a dreaming; Living in a world that he is not in is a hard challenge to accept. However, be it wife, children, or grandchildren, we all carry the lessons, the laughs, and the love he gave us to make our own legends. Now he’s just waiting on us to live them.

He is survived by his wife, Hilda Gonzalez Clinton; daughter, Delia (John) Jones; son, Bryan Clinton; grandchildren, Tabitha (Brian) Turner, Brittany Gallegos, Heather (Justin) Wall, Kassidy Clinton, Bryce Clinton, Jami (Blake) Wyatt, and Hunter Cole and great-grandchildren, Amaya, Carson, Brantley, Braylon, Eli, Em, Kodi, Lily, and Maverick.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 at 2 p.m. EST at the Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home Chapel in Valley. The Reverend Mark McGee will officiate. The family will receive friends Thursday afternoon from 1 p.m. EST until the service hour at the funeral home.

Please visit Mr. Clinton’s memorial tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a condolence for his family, to share a memory of Mr. Clinton, or to light a remembrance candle in his memory.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley directing.

