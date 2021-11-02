Mrs. Bobbie Snowden Trammell, age 85, of West Point passed away on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at the Diversicare health and rehabilitation center in Lanett.

Mrs. Trammell was born on Sept. 17, 1936, to the late Dewey Snowden and Bertha Turner Snowden. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Donald Smith Trammell, Sr., her sons, Donald Smith Trammell, Jr. and Tommy Trammell and brothers, C.J. Snowden and Herman Snowden.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda Trammell; sister-in-law, Frances Snowden; grandchildren, Ami and Todd Trammell; great-grandchildren, Alaina Trammell, Chase Trammell, Kaitlyn Trammell, Madison Trammell, and Zachery Trammell; great great-grandson, Lucas Trammell; several cousins, nieces, friends, and extended family members.

Mrs. Trammell enjoyed quilting, needlework, and cooking her infamous pound cakes and chocolate pies. She loved to indulge with Diet Pepsi and chocolate milkshakes.

She was a member of the Red Hat Society.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at 2 p.m. EDT at the Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home chapel in Valley with interment following in Marseilles Cemetery in West Point. Her family will be receiving friends at the funeral home Thursday from 1 p.m. EDT until the service hour. The Reverend Aaron McCullough will be officiating.

Please visit her memorial tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a kind word for her family, share a memory of Mrs. Trammell, or to light a remembrance candle in her memory.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley is directing.

