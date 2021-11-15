Mrs. Minnie Lee Ragland Nix, 95, passed away on Nov. 13, 2021. She was born on Aug. 15, 1926, in Randolph County, Alabama, to Clifford and Mary Boyd Ragland. She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers Hubert, Herman and Johnny Ragland and sister Annice Ragland Watson; her husband Major James Carl Nix (retd) and her sons Jim and Chris. She is survived by her daughter, Vicky (Tom) Parker of Peachtree City, Georgia and son, Bill (Karen) Nix of Ocala, Florida; seven grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Nix grew up in the Valley area and graduated from Valley High School. She was an Army wife until Major Nix retired in 1962. During his military career, and after, the Nix family made their home in East Point, Georgia. After Major Nix’s death in 2001, Mrs. Nix returned to Valley. Since 2015, she resided at Palmetto Park Senior Living Community in Palmetto, Georgia, and most recently Heartis Senior Living in Fayetteville, Georgia.

Mrs. Nix was employed by Rich’s Department Store as a manager of the Magnolia Room, Café III and Estée Lauder. She also managed the Georgia State Capital cafeteria.

Mrs. Nix loved her vast collection of “country stuff,” particularly if it was red. She could be counted on to decorate her home for every season. She particularly enjoyed helping her fellow residents at Palmetto Park make crafts like necklaces, bracelets and napkin holders in the “Bead Room.” She was a member Headland Heights and Jefferson Avenue Baptist Churches in East Point.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. EST on Saturday, Nov. 20, at Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home, 3700 20th Avenue, Valley, Alabama 36854. The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. EST prior to the service.

A special thanks to the staff of Heartis Senior Living-Fayetteville and Brightmoor Hospice for their loving care over the last four months.

In lieu of flowers, donations in the memory of Minnie Lee Nix can be made to Palmetto Park Senior Living Community, 519 Perkins Rd, Palmetto, Georgia 30268. ATTENTION Matthew Gaylon.

You may visit her Memorial Tribute at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to sign the online guest book, share a memory, or to light a remembrance candle in her memory.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley directing.

