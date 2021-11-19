Mrs. Quentinna LaSha James, 47, of Lafayette passed away on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.

Public visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, from noon until 3 p.m. CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside funeral services will be Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at 2 p.m. CST at Sardis Baptist Church, Lafayette, Reverend Michael Winston, pastor and Reverend Gregory Sutton officiating.

Her precious memories will be cherished by her one and only son, Ar’Davious (Galaxy) James of Everett, Washington; her mother, Christine Walton of Lafayette; one brother, Chavis (Christina) Walton of Camp Hill, Alabama; one sister, LaShonda (Jevon) Sands of Lanett; two grandchildren, Me’lena James and Deontel Stewart of Everett, Washington; two aunts, Eva Mae Ford of Camp Hill, Alabama and Shirley (Nathan) McCants of Lanett and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences, please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette is handling the arrangements.

