Mrs. Syble Sims Amezquita, 77, of Lanett died Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at her residence.

Syble was born in Chambers County on Aug. 22, 1944, to the late Howard Sims and the late Ethel Mae Lashley.

Syble was a member of the Community Baptist Church in LaFayette and retired as a nurse’s aide.

Graveside services were held Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at 3 p.m. CT at the Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery in LaFayette with the Rev. Donald DeLee officiating.

The family greeted friends at the cemetery.

Syble is survived by her husband, Tony Amezquita of Lanett; six children: Beverly Eason of Valley, Tony Eason of Opelika, Julie Eason of Valley, Janet Harmon of Lanett, Michelle Howell of Lanett and Santiago Amezquita of Lanett; 12 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

Online condolences may be sent to jeffjonesfuneralhome.com

Jeff Jones Funeral Home, LaFayette.

