Reverend Eddie Wayne Striblin of Lanett left us to join our Heavenly Father on Oct. 29, 2021, at his residence. He was born on July 20, 1949, to the late Reverend Eugene Striblin Sr. and Annie Kate Toney Striblin Foster.

Reverend Eddie graduated from Tuskegee High School in Tuskegee in 1967. He also attended Southern Union Community College in Wadley, Alabama.

Eddie held several jobs and business ventures including assistant dietary supervisor at Lanier Memorial Hospital, salesman at Langley Motor Company, and in 1985, he became owner and operator of Roger’s Bar-B-Que in West Point and further expanded operations to LaGrange and Hogansville Georgia.

Reverend Eddie was a long-time member of Roper Heights Baptist Church in West Point, where he served as a deacon, choir director and adult Sunday school teacher. In 2005, Reverend Eddie was named interim pastor and later full-time pastor of Faith Evangelistic Church in Valley, where he served for 11 years. Reverend Eddie then retired in 2016 and returned to his home church, Roper Heights Baptist. After a few months, he was asked to be interim pastor, and in 2017, he came out of retirement to become full-time pastor of Roper Heights Baptist Church, where he then retired in 2021 due to illness. Eddie was a hard worker and provider for his family.

Eddie leaves behind his wife of 51 years, Glenda Pitts Striblin; his son, Eric Wayne (Brittany) Striblin of LaGrange; granddaughter, Juliet Striblin of Lanett; grandson, Micah Striblin of Ellerslie, Georgia; step-grandson, Lucian Nixon of LaGrange; brothers, Larry (Ervilene) Striblin of Panama City, Florida and Randy (Toni) Striblin of Hogansville; sister, Malinda (Kenny) Sorrells of Valley and Momma Jo Ann Striblin of Valley and brothers-in-law, Mike and David Pitts of West Point. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, multiple cousins and his church family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Cary Striblin of Rome, Georgia and Eugene Striblin Jr. of Valley.

Eddie was an avid hunter and loved the outdoors, taking many hunting trips with his buddies. Eddie will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at Roper Heights Baptist Church with visitation at 1 p.m. EST followed by the service at 2 p.m. EST.

Reverends Bo Huerta and Aaron McCollough will officiate.

For online condolences, please visit our website at www.blufftonfuneralservices.com.

Services have been entrusted to Bluffton Funeral Services, Lanett.

