Valley incident reports for Nov. 2

Report of a Breaking and Entering of a Vehicle and a Theft of Property 2nd (Medications) in the 3500 block of 20th Avenue

Report of a Harassing Communications in the 6400 block of Cleveland Road

Report of a Theft of Property 4th (License Plate) in the 2300 block of US Highway 29

Report of Permitting Dogs to Run at Large in the 3400 block of Judge Brown Road

Report of a Burglary 3rd and a Theft of Property 3rd (Watches) in the 1900 block of 27th Street

Report of a Harassment in the 1800 block of 23rd Avenue

Report of a Theft by Deception 1st (US Currency) in the 7700 block of School Street

Report of a Duty Upon Striking an Unattended Vehicle in the 500 block of Fob James Drive

Report of a Duty to Give Information and Render Aid on I-85 North near Mile Marker 70

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

