November 12, 2021

  • 50°

Valley incident reports for Nov. 11

By Staff Reports

Published 3:25 pm Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Report of a Theft of Property 1st (Furniture) in the 2300 block of 34th Street

Report of a Burglary 1st and an Assault 3rd in the 1600 block of 31st Street

Report of a Burglary 3rd and a Theft of Property 1st (NASCAR collectibles, trading cards, jewelry, tools, and clothing) in the 1500 block of 33rd Street

Report of a Criminal Trespassing 3rd in the 1900 block of 50th Street

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Calendar of Events

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports