Valley incident reports for Nov. 4
Report of a Theft of Property 3rd (Catalytic Converter) in the 100 block of Sportsplex Drive
Report of a Burglary 3rd and a Theft of Property 4th (Misc. Tools) in the 1800 block of 29th Street
Report of a Harassment and a Harassing Communications in the 3500 block of 20th Avenue
Report of a Theft of Property 1st (Silver 2021 Ford F-150 Supercrew and a White 2021 Ford F-150 Supercab) in the 600 block of Fob James Drive
You Might Like
Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest reports for Nov. 3
Michael James Fanning Jr., 38, of Atlanta, GA was arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Obstructing Governmental Operation,... read more