Valley incident reports for Nov. 9
Report of a Minor in Possession of Tobacco Products in the 500 block of US Highway 29
Report of a Harassing Communications in the 1900 block of 35th Street
Report of a Harassment in the 2200 block of 52nd Street
Report of Property Damage in the 500 block of Crestview Lane
Report of a Criminal Mischief 3rd and a Criminal Trespass 3rd in the 3000 block of Combs Line
Report of a Criminal Mischief 3rd in the 100 block of Gi Street
Report of an Assault 3rd in the area of 20th Avenue and 29th Boulevard
