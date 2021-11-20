‘Winter in Fredonia’ holiday notecard now available

FREDONIA — The popular “Winter in Fredonia” notecard is again available for this year’s holiday season. It is being made available by the Fredonia Heritage Association.

The notecard features a snow scene of the iconic Fredonia Cumbee Store. It’s an artwork done by Amy McDow based on an original photograph by J.J. Frickert.

The notecard was introduced in 2014 and is available at the same 2014 price of $5 for six cards and envelopes.

The cards are being packaged for sale on Saturday, November 20th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. EST, at Faye Green’s Antiques and Uniques shop, located at 6070 Chambers County Road 222. They will also be offered at other area locations in the coming weeks.

“While these notecards are perfect for handwritten holiday messages, they are also great all year round since they represent a piece of area history,” said Fredonia Heritage President Lucille Allen Johnson. “They are great gifts for almost any occasion. The message of peace is always fitting.”

